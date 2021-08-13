CHEAT SHEET
COVID Kills 4 Teachers in One Day in Same Florida School District
Four Florida teachers working in the same school district died of COVID-19 within one day of each other this week. “Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away, and another teacher at a high school,” Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco told CBS. Fusco said three of the teachers were unvaccinated and that the vaccination status of the fourth was unknown. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden school districts in the state from requiring students and teachers to get vaccinated or wear masks to school, but the Broward County School Board voted Wednesday to defy the mandate and institute a mask mandate.