California's Homeless to Be Sheltered in Empty Hotels
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that a total of 7,000 hotel rooms around the state have been procured to house the state’s large homeless population. The governor also said that the state is working on getting another 15,000. The effort by the state, called “Project Room Key,” is also partnering with celebrity chef Jose Andres, whose World Central Kitchen nonprofit will be giving three meals a day to the homeless sheltered in hotels. As of Friday, 900 have already moved into hotels. When it comes to picking up the tab, Newsom stated that FEMA will reimburse up to 75 percent of the costs to California of the hotels. The priorities in terms of which homeless people get moved in will be those diagnosed with COVID-19, those at a higher risk, and those who have been in contact with people who have tested positive.