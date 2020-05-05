Coronavirus Researcher Killed in Pittsburgh Murder-Suicide
A Pennsylvania man shot up in an apparent murder-suicide was a scientist working on coronavirus research. Bing Liu was found dead in his Ross Township home on Friday, and his killer was found dead in his car nearby from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. KDKA reports that Liu, 37, was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, which said he was “on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications.” His department added, “We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.” No motive for the crime has been disclosed.