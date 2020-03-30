45 of 60 People Who Went to Washington Choir Practice Have Coronavirus

Read it at Los Angeles Times
A choir practice held in Washington state on March 10, as the new coronavirus was spreading in Seattle, left dozens of people with COVID-19. The Los Angeles Times reports that 45 out of 60 Skagit Valley Chorale who gathered at the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church have tested positive. Three have been hospitalized and two have died. No one at the practice had symptoms and most avoided contact with others, but the act of singing could have dispersed virus-containing droplets into the air they breathed. “It’s just normal, random people doing things that they love to do, and all of a sudden some people are dead,” chorister Carolynn Comstock told the Times. “It’s very sobering.”