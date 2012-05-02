Coroner: British Spy Was Killed

CHEAT SHEET
A coroner’s report declared that British spy Gareth Williams, who was found locked inside a large suitcase in a bathtub in 2010, was either poisoned or suffocated, though findings will never be satisfactory. Williams’s body was partially decomposed when he was discovered, making it harder for a definitive cause of death to be declared. Coroner Fiona Wilcox said Williams’s death was “unnatural and likely to have been criminally meditated.” Wilcox said Williams was likely alive when he entered the bag and that someone put the bag in the dry bathtub. The case has gripped Britain since Williams, who was 31, was discovered dead in August 2010.