Coroner: Dayton Gunman Had Cocaine, Alcohol, Xanax in His System
Connor Betts had cocaine and other drugs in his system when he opened fire in Dayton, Ohio’s Oregon entertainment district, killing 9 people on Aug. 4, the Montgomery County coroner said Thursday.
Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a press conference that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on the body of 24-year-old, according to the Associated Press, along with alcohol and Xanax in his system.
Yesterday, the shooters’ parents apologized for the wording of his obituary which failed to mention the mass shooting itself. In a statement, they admitted the obituary was insensitive because it didn’t acknowledge the “terrible tragedy he created.” The obituary, which described him as funny and intelligent, was taken down by the funeral home later that day.