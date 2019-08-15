CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    MORE DETAILS

    Coroner: Dayton Gunman Had Cocaine, Alcohol, Xanax in His System

    Summer Eldemire

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    REUTERS

    Connor Betts had cocaine and other drugs in his system when he opened fire in Dayton, Ohio’s Oregon entertainment district, killing 9 people on Aug. 4, the Montgomery County coroner said Thursday.

    Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a press conference that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on the body of 24-year-old, according to the Associated Press, along with alcohol and Xanax in his system.

    Yesterday, the shooters’ parents apologized for the wording of his obituary which failed to mention the mass shooting itself. In a statement, they admitted the obituary was insensitive because it didn’t acknowledge the “terrible tragedy he created.” The obituary, which described him as funny and intelligent, was taken down by the funeral home later that day.

    Read it at AP News