Coroner: George Michael Died Naturally

Singer George Michael died of natural causes, a British coroner revealed early Tuesday. More specifically, Michael had heart and liver disease. He died Christmas Day last year at age 53. Michael’s funeral had been delayed until the coroner’s tests were concluded. It is not believed that Michael’s death was suspicious or the result of foul play. “As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries,” the coroner said in a statement. “No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”