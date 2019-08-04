CHEAT SHEET
You Shouldn’t Hate the Shirt You Wear to the Beach And Corridor Can Help
I’ve never been much of a beach shirt kind of guy. Mostly, I wore to the beach what would take me the last amount of time to remove once I was there. And then Corridor sent me its responsibly-made Watercolor Stripe Shirt. The airy seersucker fabric breathes and the shirt itself is such a great fit. Stretchy and extremely light, it really just felt nice to throw it on before we headed to the sand and it felt so natural to have it on even as the hot summer sun began burning me up (normally, I start hating whatever shirt I’m wearing during this moment). And the white-and-blue stripes further embedded the shirt in the this-belongs-outside vibe I was working up. It also helps to know that Corridor emphasizes social responsibility in the factories it works in, with locations spanning from Italy to Peru. And I’ve already got my eye on the rest of their summerwear, which actually exudes the same type of comfort that my seersucker shirt does. For some summer upgrades to your hot wardrobe, I’d consider scrolling through some of Corridor’s creations. For starters, get an outdoors shirt you’ll love wearing (and not just to the beach). | Get it at Corridor >
