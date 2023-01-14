‘Corsage’ Actor Charged With Child Porn, Will Plead Guilty

Austrian actor Florian Teichtmeister, who stars in the acclaimed film Corsage, has been charged with possession of 58,000 child pornography images and plans to plead guilty, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He confessed throughout the investigation and always cooperated with the authorities,” his lawyer, Michael Rami, said. Teichtmeister plays Emperor Franz Joseph in Corsage, which is Austria’s submission to the Oscars for best international feature film. “We have just been made aware of the charges against Florian Teichtmeister and are deeply shocked and appalled,” IFC Films, which released the movie in the U.S., said. “We will not let the actions by one supporting actor minimize or invalidate the incredible work and achievements of the entire cast and crew of Corsage.”
