Cory Booker, 58, Gets Hitched to Younger Partner After Whirlwind Romance

Cory Booker just said farewell to his long-running bachelor era.

The New Jersey senator, 56, married Alexis Lewis, 38, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The couple exchanged vows just under three months after Booker announced their engagement with beachside photos and a lengthy Instagram caption praising his then-fiancée, now wife.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” Booker wrote on Instagram following their engagement.

The couple met in May 2024, set up by a friend who arranged a blind date while Lewis was visiting Washington, D.C.

According to details of the ceremony shared with The New York Times, the reception was an interfaith celebration, as Booker is Christian and Lewis is Jewish, with both a rabbi and a pastor offering blessings to the couple.

The couple was legally wed on Monday, Nov. 24, in Newark, New Jersey, where Booker was raised, later served as the city’s 38th mayor, and where they now live.

“After so many years on my own, I’m not entirely sure I believed I would get married,” Lewis told the Times in an email. “But now, we’ve found each other at this stage of our lives, after epic personal journeys,” she continued.

Lewis brings her own government résumé to the marriage, having served as an economic policy manager in the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office under Eric Garcetti. Today, she’s director of investments at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles.

Booker became mayor of Newark in 2006 and served until 2013, after which he was elected to the U.S. Senate as New Jersey’s first African-American senator, where he still serves as senior senator.

The long-time bachelor, who had often said he prioritized work over relationships, also launched a 2020 presidential campaign but lost the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden. During the second Trump administration, the senator delivered a record-breaking 25-hour, 5-minute speech opposing Trump’s policies.

The couple’s first date lasted around five hours, and Booker convinced Lewis to postpone her return flight to Los Angeles, where she lived, so they could go on a second date, which Booker described as “even more magical.”

“Early in our relationship, I had a bittersweet moment of grief realizing my father would never get to meet the woman I’m marrying,” Booker said about his late father.