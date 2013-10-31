Cory Booker Sworn Into Senate

CHEAT SHEET
Cory Booker is officially a senator. The former Newark, New Jersey, mayor was sworn into the U.S. Senate on Thursday after winning a special election earlier this month to fill the late Frank Lautenberg's seat. The 44-year-old Democrat and his mother met with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid before he took his oath of office, led by Vice President Joe Biden, and was scheduled to meet with the president later in the day. Booker is now the second African-American currently serving in the Senate.