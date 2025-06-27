Cory Monteith’s Mother Dies One Month After His Father

Ann McGregor, the mother of deceased Glee star Cory Monteith, has died at 74.

McGregor was being treated for an illness at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon, Canada, prior to her death on June 18, according to an obituary.

“Ann enjoyed her time gardening, along with her artistic pursuits on her acreage in Shirley, BC, together with Cornelius, Harley, and her love birds,” the obituary stated. “Ann was a person of strong character, and she carried that throughout her life.”

Monteith's mother was being treated for an illness prior to her death on June 18. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

McGregor was predeceased by ex-husband Joe Monteith, Cory’s father, who died May 12 at age 75. He, too, had been in treatment for an illness, according to his obituary.

Cory Monteith died in 2013 at 31 due to an accidental drug overdose. An autopsy found heroin, codeine, and morphine in his system as well as alcohol.

Five years later, McGregor said in an interview that the tragedy was brought about by show business.

“Drugs were his way of checking out,” she told People. “Cory didn’t want to die. There is no doubt about that.”

Monteith, who won the award for Male TV Star at the 2012 Do Something Awards, had the lead role on "Glee" for four seasons until his death. GUS RUELAS/REUTERS

Her son “wasn’t ready for the Hollywood world,” she said. “He called that world plastic. It was too superficial for him. He was just too grounded, and his heart was too intact. He couldn’t become hard enough.”

Monteith’s rehab stay a few months prior to his death is believed to have contributed to it due to his lowered tolerance.

“Cory was such a loving and genuine person. And the best part of his life was still ahead,” McGregor said in the 2018 interview. “He wanted a wife and kids. He would have made a beautiful father. He had accomplished so much. He was ready to step out of Hollywood and really live. He had so much to look forward to.”