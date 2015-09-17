Cosby Accusers Recount Stories on A&E

CHEAT SHEET
More than a dozen of the nearly 55 women who have accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them appeared on an A&E special on Thursday to share their harrowing and sometimes graphic accounts. The hour-long Cosby: The Women Speak special featured interviews with each of the women, who revealed similarities between their stories. Many of the women said Cosby offered them acting or mentor services, but then felt dizzy after taking a single sip of alcohol or cappuccino served by the embattled comedian. One described the feeling “like being under anesthesia.” Cosby has never been charged with a crime and he and his lawyers have repeatedly denied the allegations.