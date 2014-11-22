Cosby Gets Standing Ovations in Florida

Read it at New York Times
A Friday night Bill Cosby performance in Melbourne, Florida both started and ended with a standing ovation for the 77-year-old comedian, accused of molesting or assaulting several women. No one in the audience at Eastern Florida State College stood up to question Cosby about the allegations, which he has avoided discussing thus far and did not address from the stage. On Friday, three more women came forward with their stories of being sexually assaulted by Cosby, in many cases several decades ago.