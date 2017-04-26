Bill Cosby: I Hope to Resume My Career

CHEAT SHEET
Bill Cosby told a news service that he is working on new material and hopes to resume his comedy career just a month before jury selection begins in his Pennsylvania sexual-assault trial. “I think about walking out on stage somewhere in the United States of America and sitting down in a chair and giving the performance that will be the beginning of the next chapter of my career,” Cosby said in what his publicist described as an email exchange with the National Newspaper Publishers Association that began several months ago. The upcoming trial involves former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who said she was drugged and sexually assaulted in 2004 at Cosby’s home.