Cosby Sex-Assault Case to Move Forward

A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled that a criminal case against Bill Cosby can proceed, dismissing the embattled comedian’s claim the charges should be thrown out based on a deal he made with prosecutors 10 years ago. Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting former Temple University basketball official Andrea Constand in 2004. Constand is one of more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them. The 78-year-old comedian has denied any wrongdoing. Cosby’s lawyers argued that he made a deal with former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor not to prosecute the comedian in the Constand case if he agreed to give a deposition in her civil lawsuit. However, current prosecutors said that no written deal existed to support his claim and Castor was not authorized to prevent future prosecutors from pursuing criminal charges.
