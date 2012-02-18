Costner Tribute Gets Standing Ovation

Kevin Costner received a standing ovation at the end of his tribute to Whitney Houston at her funeral on Saturday. He reminisced about being just like her, drawing laughs from the audience, in that he also went to Baptist church as a child. He also spoke at length about filming The Bodyguard together, Whitney's occasional lack of confidence, and her career-defining song, "I Will Always Love You," which almost didn't make it into the movie. "You sang the whole damn song without a band. You made the picture what it was," Costner exclaimed. "A lot of leading men could have played my part...But you, Whitney, I truly believe, were the only one who could have played Rachel Marron at that time." Alicia Keys took the podium next, holding back tears while belting out "Prelude to a Kiss."
