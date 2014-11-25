Could a Loft Full of Balloons Lead To World Peace?

Some of the most fascinating people in today’s culture are distinguished not just by their craft, but also by their passions. We call them the New Alphas.

When commissioned by top art museums, George Zisiadis likes to show people a different view of the world. As an artist, he creates interactive spaces that tap into our inner child, like a drone that dangles mistletoe or a loft filled with balloons. But his real fascination is watching how we react to these playful works. “I’m very fond of the idea that the mind, once stretched, can never return to its original dimensions,” he says.

In this installment of #NewAlphas, presented by Lenovo, the secret sociologist talked to The Daily Beast about learning to listen to our good ideas and his thoughts on how we can become conscious global citizens.