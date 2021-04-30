Could Prince Harry Miss Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling Because of Royal Feuds?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

For observers of the royal narrative trying to figure out just how badly damaged relations are between Prince Harry and his brother, a pivotal moment was always going to be their joint appearance to unveil a statue to their mother this on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The event appeared to be formally announced as a joint appearance in August last year, when Kensington Palace issued a rare joint statement on behalf of William and Harry announcing that the long-awaited memorial would be revealed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.