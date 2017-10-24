Could This Gadget Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep?
Special Offer
Do you have problems sleeping? Whether it is light from outside or noises from the street, there are always things that distract us from our ability to get some rest. And, as our colleagues at The Daily Burn have previously pointed out on our site, we do not want to (or should) deprive our bodies of sleep. So, in order to get a full eight hours of sleep, you need a product that will eliminate the obstacles; that's why you should consider the Sleep Eye Mask Headphones. The eye mask is made of ultra soft, face-forming memory foam and is easily adjustable thanks to a machine washable velcro strap. That means that no pesky light filters in through thin material — instead, you'll stay in the dark, thanks to a plush velvet covering that soothes your skin. Plus there are the built-in over-ear headphones that comfortably lie flat on your ears, meaning they won't dig into your eardrum or side of your face when you're lying on a pillow. You can connect the headphones to your phone or music player if you enjoy listening tunes to sleep — or just zen out whether you're in a plane, train, car or at home. Don't procrastinate - enjoy the sleeping experience. Get a better night's sleep with the Sleep Eye Mask Headphones. They are normally $49, but you can get them now for $24.99, or 49% off the original price. For a limited time, you can save an extra 15% off with the code: SAVE15.
Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.