Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards 2011 Announced

The Oscars of fashions are upon us! The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the nominees for its annual awards ceremony and Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen all snagged nominations. Wang leads the pack with three nominations: Womenswear Designer of the Year, Accessory Designer of the Year, and Swarovski Award for Menswear. Jacobs, who received a nomination for Womenswear Designer of the Year, will also be honored with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. More big names could be in attendance at the 2011 CFDA Awards, which will be held June 6 at Lincoln Center in New York, with the Olsens up for the Swarovski Award for Womenswear and Lady Gaga being named the winner of the Fashion Icon Award.
