Country Icon Naomi Judd, 76, Died by Suicide, Report Says
‘TRAGEDY’
Multiple sources have confirmed to People magazine that country star Naomi Judd, 76, took her own life. The news follows an announcement made Saturday by her daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, that their mother had died. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered,” they said, without elaborating. Naomi Judd was candid throughout her career about her struggles with mental illness and depression, as chronicled in her 2016 memoir, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope. Regarding suicidal depression, the Grammy winner told People, “Nobody can understand it unless you’ve been there.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741