Country Music Star Charlie Daniels Dead at 83 After Suffering Stroke
Country music star Charlie Daniels died from a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee on Monday. He was 83. Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry and was best known for his song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Prior to his success with the Charlie Daniels Band, he worked with other household music names including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, and Leonard Cohen as a session musician. Daniels was a vocal supporter of military veterans, having raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for veteran causes and appearing in concert for American troops.
In a string of tweets on Sunday, he wrote “Benghazi ain’t going away!!” and “Pray for the blue.” Over the weekend, he tweeted a bible passage about neither life nor death separating one from the love of God, and wrote, “Guess I’ll hang it up for tonight. Goodnight planet earth-God bless.”