Country Singer Morgan Wallen Cut as SNL Guest for Partying Without a Mask

Read it at TMZ
Saturday Night Live has cut country singer Morgan Wallen as its musical guest this weekend because he broke the show’s COVID-19 protocol by attending a party without a mask and kissed multiple people. Since returning to its trademark set with live performances, SNL has instituted strict coronavirus precautions to protect performers and audience members. Videos on TikTok of a party Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama showed Wallen kissing fans and taking shots without a mask in a crowded bar. Wallen issued an apology on Instagram and said his conduct was “short-sighted.”