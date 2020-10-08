CHEAT SHEET
    Country Singer Morgan Wallen Cut as SNL Guest for Partying Without a Mask

    ‘SHORT-SIGHTED’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Screenshot/Instagram

    Saturday Night Live has cut country singer Morgan Wallen as its musical guest this weekend because he broke the show’s COVID-19 protocol by attending a party without a mask and kissed multiple people. Since returning to its trademark set with live performances, SNL has instituted strict coronavirus precautions to protect performers and audience members. Videos on TikTok of a party Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama showed Wallen kissing fans and taking shots without a mask in a crowded bar. Wallen issued an apology on Instagram and said his conduct was “short-sighted.”

    Read it at TMZ