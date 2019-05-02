Country Singer Wynonna Judd Partners With White House on Criminal Justice Reform Effort

Country music singer Wynonna Judd is partnering with the White House on a criminal justice reform project, Politico reports. Judd, whose 22-year-old daughter received an eight-year prison sentence for violating her probation terms on a drug-related conviction, reportedly met with with White House staff about the issue. While she declined to disclose details of the partnership, Judd told reporters Thursday she was “really using this time to speak out for the unloved [and] people who feel forgotten” and said the partnership was “the beginning of a new chapter.” She reportedly met with Brooke Rollins—a senior staffer in the White House Office of American Innovation—on Wednesday and had informal chats with counselor Kellyanne Conway and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The White House, including President Trump himself, previously met with reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West about similar prison reform issues.