Country Singer Zach Bryan Drags Ticketmaster on New Live Album
‘DONE WITH IT’
As if thousands of disgruntled Swifties weren’t enough, Ticketmaster has gained yet another critic in country singer Zach Bryan. On Sunday, the 26-year-old dropped a new live album called “All Homies Hate Ticketmaster” amid a recent onslaught of complaints—including from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasiao-Cortez—about the site’s pricing practices and near-monopoly on ticket distribution for live events. “Seems like there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately,” Bryan wrote in an Instagram post. “I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there, and I’m done with it.” The musician also tagged the company in a subsequent post with the album’s track listing.
The Live Nation subsidiary notably came under fire after the botched rollout of tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming “Eras” tour. Bryan said he will headline a small number of shows next year and try to keep ticket costs as “cheap as possible.”