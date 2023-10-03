Country Star Hardy Hospitalized With Crippling Panic Attacks

CHEAT SHEET
Country singer Hardy says he has been hospitalized with crippling panic attacks that he blames on a tour bus crash last year that left him and three others injured. “I need to be honest with everyone for a second,” the “One Beer” singer said on Instagram, announcing that he was canceling two shows. “I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year, and over the last two weeks it has taken control of my life. It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks, which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.” The 33-year-old said he is hoping to be back to work by Oct. 12.