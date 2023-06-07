Country Star Jimmie Allen Booted From Fair Lineup Because of Rape Claim

Read it at Idaho Statesman
The Western Idaho Fair has axed plans to have Jimmie Allen perform while the country singer faces rape allegations in a lawsuit by his former manager. “Jimmie Allen was suspended by his agency and label for some legal issues that are pending,” fair spokesperson Becki Woodbury told the Idaho Statesman. “We decided it was in our best interest to do the same.” The fair has filled Allen’s slot with rapper T.I., who also faced sexual abuse allegations but was not charged. Allen claims he had a consensual liaison with the ex-manager.