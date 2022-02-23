Country Music Star Sam Hunt’s Wife Withdraws Divorce Complaint

Read it at People
That was quick. Country star Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, withdrew her divorce petition hours after filing it last week, People magazine reports. In her complaint, Fowler accused the singer of cheating on her and “inappropriate marital conduct”—and said there was no hope of reconciliation. It’s not clear why the 33-year-old pulled the paperwork, but she asked that it be done so “without prejudice,” which means she could re-file for divorce at some point in the future, the magazine reports.