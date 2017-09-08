CHEAT SHEET
Country Star Troy Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash
Just hours before he was scheduled to perform a concert in New Jersey on Friday, country star Troy Gentry died tragically in a helicopter crash. The 50-year-old musician was one half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, along with fellow Kentucky native Eddie Montgomery. The group won several country music awards in the year 2000 for their debut album Tattoos & Scars. “Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” a statement on the band's website read.