Couple, 5-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Apparent Double Murder-Suicide
HEARTBREAKING
A couple and their 5-year-old daughter were found dead in a West Virginia home Monday in what Kanawha County police believe to be a double murder-suicide. Cops suspect the father, 29-year-old Donald “DJ” Thomas, shot his wife, 24-year-old Alicia Thomas, and daughter Myra before killing himself. “They have a good theory that it was the man but that is based on the weapon placement, but of course that is subject to change,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys. The couple’s other daughter, 1-year-old Lona, was found alive and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she underwent surgery for her serious injuries. “They believe bullet fragments were found inside of the child,” said Humphreys. According to police, the father had previous arrests for domestic violence but the charges were dismissed when the alleged victim didn’t show up to court.