Court: Mubarak Should Be Freed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
An Egyptian judicial official said there are no legal grounds to detain former President Hosni Mubarak after the last charges against him were overturned Tuesday. Egypt's high court ordered a retrial for Mubarak’s embezzlement case, which led to him being convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for diverting public funds to his presidential palace. In November, another court dropped charges against Mubarak for conspiring to kill protesters during the 2011 revolt. That ruling sparked protests at universities throughout Egypt. The recent court decisions in favor of Mubarak and his cronies have been seen as a sign that the progress made during the Arab Spring is being rolled back under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.