Court Orders Scott Peterson’s 2004 Murder Convictions Be Re-Examined
Scott Peterson’s 2004 convictions for murdering his wife and their unborn son will now be re-examined after the California Supreme Court found that a juror in the sensational trial failed to disclose that she was involved in her own legal proceedings. The juror reportedly didn’t disclose that she was granted a restraining order in 2000 against her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend for harassing her when she was pregnant. The Supreme Court asked the state to explain why Peterson’s murder convictions shouldn’t be overturned on the basis that the juror “committed prejudicial misconduct by not disclosing her prior involvement with other legal proceedings, including but not limited to being the victim of a crime.” In August, the Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence but upheld his convictions. Peterson’s case is set to return to the San Mateo County Superior Court to weigh whether he should be given a new trial or not.