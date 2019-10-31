Connecticut Court Rules Woman Can Destroy Embryos Ex-Hubby Wanted to Donate

Read it at Hartford Courant
A Connecticut appeals court has ruled on the fate of frozen embryos stored by a couple who clashed on what to do with them when they split up, the Hartford Courant reported. The storage agreement called for the embryos to be discarded in the case of divorce—and that’s what wife Jessica Bilbao wanted to happen. But her husband, Timothy Goodwin, insisted they be donated to a childless couple because he considered them “human beings.” The state Supreme Court sidestepped that issue but ruled that the storage agreement was an enforceable contract and the embryos can be destroyed.