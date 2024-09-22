Courteney Cox Weighs in on Possible ‘Friends’ Reboot
‘I’LL BE THERE FOR YOU’
Thirty years after its premiere, Courteney Cox is looking back at her time on the hit sitcom Friends. “It’s just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don’t realize it,” Cox said of the show’s three-decade milestone during a charity event Saturday, People reports. Cox played Monica Gellar during the show’s 10 seasons and says her character is “alive and well.” In the era of reboots and reunions, the show’s creators recently shot down the possibility of a new show during an interview with Today. Cox seemed to echo these sentiments and said, “It’s hard to try to redo anything…Anything with ‘re’ in front of it with this group… I think it’s so special.” While a reboot reuniting the starstudded cast seems unlikely, the six Friends did reunite for a 2021 HBO Max special called Friends: The Reunion. During this special, Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry revisited rebuilt sets and reminisced on the show that made them stars. Another factor complicating a potential reboot would be Perry’s 2023 death from a ketamine overdose.