Courtney Stodden Announces Engagement to Chris Sheng
wedding bling
Courtney Stodden celebrated Memorial Day weekend with some big news: The 26 year-old model became engaged to Chris Sheng. Stodden, who uses they/them pronouns, announced on Instagram that the gigantic engagement ring “made me gag.” The pair have been dating since 2017, after Stodden divorced ex-husband Doug Hutchinson. (The pair infamously got together when Stodden was 16 and Hutchinson was 50.)
“I feel so blessed and fortunate,” Sheng wrote on Instagram. “We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime. For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love and respect each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on - no matter what. I got you. Ily.”
In an emotional interview with The Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern this month, Stodden spoke of the abuse and bullying they endured when their first marriage turned into a tabloid sensation.