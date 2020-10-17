CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
COVID-19 Kills 18 at Florida Mental Hospital
DEADLY OUTBREAK
Read it at Tallahassee Democrat
A coronavirus outbreak at Florida’s state mental hospital has killed at least 18 patients, and almost 30 more staffers and residents are infected. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the situation at the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee has gotten so bad that the facility is transferring an unspecified number of patients to a different mental hospital in Jacksonville. Workers and patients’ families have complained about conditions in Chattahoochee from the start of the pandemic. “I feel like the state failed him,” Lindsey Pettiford said of her nephew, 34-year-old Fabian Pettiford, who died of COVID-19 there in July.