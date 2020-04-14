Virus Testing Firm Quest Diagnostics Is Furloughing Workers
Quest Diagnostics, which has processed roughly 40 percent of the coronavirus tests in the United States in its commercial labs, is furloughing employees, reducing hours for non-exempt workers, and freezing “virtually all hiring,” according to Reuters. Stephen Rusckowski, the company’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer, reportedly said in a letter that Quest Diagnostics is “approving furloughs for employees with diminished work who have indicated interest to be at home.” The company said it will continue to provide employee benefits but will reduce the hours for “non-exempt employees where possible and necessary” as well as “reducing overtime” and “dismissing temporary and contract workers,” Reuters reported. Quest, which has reportedly performed nearly 800,000 coronavirus tests, will also reduce the CEO’s base pay by 25 percent for the next 12 weeks.