COVID Outbreak at U.S. Mission in India Doubles in Size: CNN
A COVID-19 outbreak at the U.S. diplomatic mission in India, which consists of the U.S embassy in New Delhi and four consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, has now infected more than 200 staffers—up from around 100 cases just 10 days ago, sources told CNN. It is unclear when the new cases emerged, but the State Department reportedly conducted a medical evacuation out of the country for staffers and at least two locally employed workers have died, CNN reported. Conditions in India have become dire as the nation suffers from a tremendously lethal second wave of COVID infections. On Thursday, health authorities reported India’s highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.