Cowboys’ Brent Held on $500,000 Bond

It’s a tough time in football. Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Josh Brent is being held on $500,000 bond the day after being charged with intoxication manslaughter in a drunk-driving accident that killed close friend and teammate Jerry Brown, Jr. “I’d say the bond is 16 times higher than it would have been for anybody that doesn’t play for the Dallas Cowboys,” his lawyer George Milner said. The charge means Brent could face from two to 20 years in prison. Brown, who was found unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead, was set to be a new father in two months.