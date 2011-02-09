Craigslist Congressman Resigns

Well, that was fast. New York Republican Rep. Christopher Lee resigned Wednesday, only hours after Gawker published shirtless photos he had sent to a woman he met via Craigslist. In his resignation, Lee said he regrets the "harm" he inflicted on his family and constituents, and later refused to comment further, only telling Fox News “I have to work this out with my wife.” Earlier Wednesday, Gawker published not only the photo but also an account of a 34-year-old woman who said she was contacted by Lee about her personal ad on Craigslist. Lee allegedly sent her two pictures from a since-deactivated Gmail account—one normal picture and one “PG-13 muscle picture.” After the account went viral, a spokesman for Lee claimed the congressman had been the victim of hackers.