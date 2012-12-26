Crapo Drank ‘Shots of Vodka’

CHEAT SHEET
Who would've guessed Sen. Mike Crapo was such a wild guy? According to the police officer who arrested him for driving under the influence last week, the Idaho senator admitted he had “consumed several shots of vodka” before getting on the road. “When I spoke with the driver, I immediately detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, which became stronger as he spoke,” the officer wrote. Crapo’s breath test showed a .11 level, above the legal limit of .08. The Mormon senator has publically apologized for his mistake, and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.