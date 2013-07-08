Crash Victims on Way to Church Camp

CHEAT SHEET
Two 16-year-old Chinese girls, Wang Linjia and Ye Mengyuan, were among 32 students and a teacher traveling from Jiangshan Middle School in Zheijan province to Los Angeles for church camp, via Asiana Flight 214 from Seoul to San Francisco. Linjia and Mengyuan were the crash’s only two fatalities, with their bodies found less than a mile apart. One of the dead girls was found on the runway, possibly after being ejected from the plane, while the other was found closer to the wreckage and may have been killed after being run over by emergency vehicles. Investigators are still trying to identify the victims. Of the Jiangshan group, at least two people are paralyzed with spinal injuries, and eight are in critical condition as of Sunday night.