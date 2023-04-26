Crazy Town Gets Into Wild Backstage Fistfight After Trainwreck Show
BLOODY MESS
Crazy Town singer Bobby Reeves showed off a gnarly black eye Tuesday—after admitting he got into a “scuffle” with fellow band member Shifty Shellshock after a rough gig in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Sunday. Video from the show sees Shellshock arrive late to the performance after Reeves was forced to step in, at times forgetting the lyrics and appearing visibly frustrated by his band member's absence. Another video posted after the show sees Reeves, sporting a fresh black eye, arguing with Shellshock outside the venue about money and family, according to TMZ. On Instagram afterwards, Reeves posted a video sporting sunglasses, but showed off his injuries and addressed the incident: “Me and Shifty got into a little scuffle but it’s all good, we’re brothers,” Reeves said. “Love you all, love you Shifty too.”