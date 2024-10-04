Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

“I’ve learned so much about garbage in my life,” Credo Beauty co-founder and CEO Annie Jackson tells The Daily Beast.

The context? We’re talking about skincare and, specifically, how she thought about the packaging for Credo’s new line (more on that later.) The retailer feels like the Whole Foods of skincare thanks to its elevated shopping experience and bans on harmful additives, the same way the grocery store is a safe zone from the likes of high fructose corn syrup and other chemicals we can’t even pronounce. So, what do we get when Credo does its own skincare line?

Credo Skin launched with six products, including two cleansers and four moisturizers. Every formula targets a different concern—be it a lather for sensitive skin or a cream targeting the appearance of fine lines—but each product clearly focuses on hydration and nourishing the skin barrier. Accordingly, all the formulas contain vetiver root to help the skin retain moisture.

“That was a unique ingredient we chose based on the clinical [results] that we got out of it, and we really liked the fact that it was upcycled from what would typically be discarded as part of the manufacturing process for fragrance,” she says, adding that the vetiver root extract gives a light scent to the products.

Credo Beauty’s focus on sustainable packaging is also worth mentioning since it makes a world of difference in beauty’s environmental impact, where around 120 billion packages are generated annually. “A good rule of thumb is anything smaller than your fist or a yogurt cup will not get collected in a recycling facility. It'll just go straight to landfill,” Jackson said.

Credo Skin products use glass containers and mono-material plastic pumps, which makes them more easily recyclable. The brand co-founded a waste-targeting nonprofit named Pact Collective, which collects empty containers at Credo locations to recycle. It made the pumps used for the skincare line with plastic from containers collected in-store.

The brand’s first store opened in 2015, years before “clean beauty” went mainstream. The idea was always to open stores and to develop a skincare line, but as she and co-founder Shashi Batra began adding brands to the platform, they “tabled” the in-house label. Almost ten years later, it’s here. There are more products to come, but none have been confirmed yet.

Prices range from $44 for face wash products to $64 for creams. Shop the new Credo Skin collection below.

Rewinder Vetiver Root + Bakuchiol Moisturizer Rewinder is ideal for nighttime use since it contains bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol that helps combat fine lines, texture, loss of elasticity and sun damage. I use Rewinder before going to bed and appreciate how the lightweight formula smooths into my skin and leaves it feeling sufficiently hydrated—even when I wake up the next morning. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 64

Deep Thirst Vetiver Root + Babassu Cleanser In keeping with its barrier-fortifying ethos, the Deep Thirst Vetiver Root + Babassu Cleanser is the ultimate cleanser for dry skin—or anyone looking for a less aggressive face wash for fall and winter. Infused with babassu oil and aloe vera leaf juice, this gentle cleanser gives you a deep clean without stripping the skin. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 44

True Timeout Vetiver Root + Calming Botanicals Moisturizer True Timeout Vetiver Root + Calming Botanicals Moisturizer will be a godsend for sensitive or reactive skin. This fragrance-free formula is also a great antidote for fighting retinoid-induced irritation, as it helps quell redness and locks in moisture. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 64

True Timeout Vetiver Root + Calming Botanicals Cleanser Infused with prebiotics (Chicory root inulin) and postbiotics (Lactobacillus ferment), this ultra-nourishing face wash is formulated to keep your pH levels balanced and your microbiome happy while still accelerating cell turnover and giving the pores a deep clean. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 44

Radiance Rising Vetiver Root + Vitamin C Moisturizer If dullness and loss of luminosity are the top concerns, the Radiance Rising Vetiver Root + Vitamin C Moisturizer has you covered. The brightening antioxidant-forward formula contains three natural types of vitamin C to help expedite cell turnover and promote a healthy glow. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 64 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Deep Thirst Vetiver Root + Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer The Deep Thirst cream is like a tall glass of water for parched skin. This formula delivers a hefty load of moisture into the dermis without feeling greasy or overly heavy. The formula is lightweight enough for daytime use, but I also use it at nighttime after applying my retinol. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 64

