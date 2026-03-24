A Fox News panel reached a split verdict while debating whether top Democrats like former Vice President Kamala Harris are hot or not.

Panelists of The Five, discussing whether Democrats need to run physically attractive candidates to win, made things weird by declaring themselves “hot” but not Democrats like Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Harris.

Greg Gutfeld, 61, said that Newsom, 58, is a “six at best.” Speaking with a poop emoji coffee mug in front of him, Gutfeld said he can speak on such matters because he is “hot” himself.

Gret Gutfeld, left, said he is “hot,” but California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, is a “six at best.” Reuters

“He’s like a six at best, let’s be honest,” Gutfeld said of Newsom.

He continued, “You can find a hot candidate, but who’s going to buy it? People aren’t attracted to ugly ideas. You know, hot people, speaking as one, I don’t want to protect criminals or butcher kids. Beautiful people like good ideas.”

Things got even more cringe as the conversation turned to Harris.

Dana Perino initially rebuffed the idea that the Democratic Party needs an attractive candidate to win, citing Harris as proof that a beautiful candidate could still lose in a major election.

Jesse Watters, 47, said Kamala Harris looks “OK” but not hot. Getty Images

Host Jesse Watters made it clear that he does not find Harris attractive.

“I have to disagree with Dana,” Watters said. “I didn’t think Kamala was hot.”

Watters then doubled down over protests from his panelmates, including Gutfeld, who admitted that the 61-year-old former presidential candidate is indeed “attractive.”

“I don’t know,” Watters continued. “I mean, she was OK, but I mean, we’re talking hot—she’s not hot... It’s about hot people, OK.”

Gutfeld then interrupted to ask Watters’ opinion of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s looks.

Jesse Watters refused to say whether he believes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, is physically attractive. Natalie Behring/Natalie Behring/Getty Images

“I’m not gonna go there,” Watters answered.

The panel also discussed the appearance of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, whom co-host Emily Compagno referred to as “peanut butter Pritzker.” She said she did not understand why the Democrat, who appears to have recently lost weight, was even brought into the conversation.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, 61, has appeared noticeably slimmer in recent appearances. However, Fox host Emily Compagno says he still should not be in the “hot” conversation. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Compagno, 46, said that Democrats are being “way too generous” in describing Ossoff, 39, as hot.

“Ossoff looks like a baby Stewie with hair,” she said, referring to the Family Guy character. She went on to claim that Democrats have criticized figures in the Trump administration for wearing hoop earrings and having long hair.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff has been nicknamed by some “Senator My Boo.” Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The panel’s lone liberal voice, Jessica Tarlov, cut off Compagno and told her to “stop it.”

Tarlov said the discussion about the looks of Democrats is liberals “talking normal,” something Fox hosts typically lambast them for not doing.

“They’re talking like normal people,” she said. “What you guys have been begging us to do for quite some time. John Ossoff is really good at his job. He’s also attractive.”

Tarlov continued, “In the Georgia Senate race, now Republicans have all but conceded they’re not going to be able to flip that seat back, because he’s that good. This is just being a normal human being. AOC is very hot. Gretchen Whitmer is very hot.”

Gutfeld said a woman’s hotness is dependent on whether they find him attractive, too.