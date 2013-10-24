Crew Team Goes Naked for Charity

CHEAT SHEET
Pass me my credit card! The University of Warwick Boat Club has released their annual nude calendar to benefit the fight against homophobia, and it is a naked delight. The calendar, which started in 2009, had usually been sold only on campus, but last year they successfully sold it worldwide. The photos, shot by photographer Angus Malcolm, will at least make you want to hit the gym a little harder. Just in case you needed enticing before heading over to their site, the rowers included a NSFW teaser video.