Criminal Case Against Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Reopened: Report

The criminal case against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, has been reopened, local news station KCTV5 reports. On Thursday, the local-news station obtained audio of Espinal and Hill talking about their three-year-old son’s broken arm. In the clip, Espinal can be heard accusing Hill of punching the toddler in the chest and using a belt on him when he cried or got in trouble. Johnson County prosecutor Steve Howe announced earlier this week that Hill and Espinal would not be charged despite his belief that something criminal happened to the boy. KCTV5 reportedly passed along the audio to Howe’s office, which said they would be reviewing its contents. This comes after the Kansas City Chiefs announced Hill would be indefinitely barred from team activities when the audio surfaced. “We were deeply disturbed by what we heard,” general manager Brett Veach said, according to ESPN. “We were deeply concerned... But our main focus, our main concern, is with the young child.”