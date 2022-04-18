Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of His Twin Baby: ‘We Will Always Love You’

CHEAT SHEET
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of His Twin Baby
Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced Monday that one of his newborn twins has died. In a joint Instagram statement, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.” In October, the couple announced they were having twins, which they revealed to be a boy and girl in December. Renaldo, the Portugal national football team captain, has four other children. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” the couple continued, concluding, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”