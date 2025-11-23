MTG’s Foe Skewers Her for Resigning After Trump Turned on Her

Jasmine Crockett tore into Marjorie Taylor Greene for her sudden resignation from office.

Speaking with Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, the Texas congresswoman blasted Greene as an “instigator” of “hate” who promptly threw in the towel once she wound up in President Donald Trump’s crosshairs.

“Honestly, I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You’re on the other side of the president for one week and you can’t take the heat,” the Democrat firebrand said.

Jasmine Crockett blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene for not being able to 'take the heat' of Trump's ire just days after their public breakup. CNN

Greene announced her resignation Friday, soon after her feud with Trump culminated in a call for the end of her political career.

Crockett compared Greene’s brief skirmish with the president to her own years of battling him and his party.

“Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate. And imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me.”

She explained of her own approach: “But at the end of the day, I know that I serve the people of Texas 30 and so my job isn‘t to be there and necessarily do whatever is going to make the president not be on my back, but instead it‘s to focus on making sure that I can push forward with policies that are positive for Texas 30.”

Crockett named other GOP politicians on Trump's hate list, and questioned why MTG couldn't 'stand' being included. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Crockett pointed out that Trump has publicly turned on plenty of Republicans in office — and suggested Greene quit far too quickly once she found herself in the same category.

“I mean, listen, he’s upset with Thomas Massie, and so he’s gone after him. He’s upset with Boebert. He’s upset with any Republican that actually signed the discharge petition,” she said.

“But, somehow, they were able to weather the storm. So this really speaks to the fact that Marjorie, who has been an instigator of a lot of this hate that we see as it relates to the MAGA movement, it’s just interesting that I don’t know if she really fully understood how bad she was making it for other people.”

Crockett concluded: “And now that they’re doing it to her, I just got to say, well, why is it that everyone else is able to stand, and you can’t?”

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Greene announced that her final day in office will be January 5, sharing the news in a 10-minute video posted to X.